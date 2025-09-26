Epack Prefab IPO Closes Today: Check Price Band, Subscription Date And Other Details

Established in February 1999, Epack Prefab Technologies Limited specializes in turnkey pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated structures for various sectors.

Epack Prefab Technologies is set to enter the market with a Rs 504.00 crore Initial Public Offering, structured as a book-built issue. This consists of two main components: a Rs 300.00 crore fresh issuance of 1.47 crore shares and an accompanying Rs 204.00 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.00 crore shares.

Epack Prefab IPO Listing Date

The subscription window for the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO, which opened on September 24, 2025, is closing today, September 26, 2025. Investors can expect the finalization of allotment on September 29, 2025, with the shares tentatively set to debut on the NSE and BSE by October 1, 2025.

Epack Prefab IPO's Price Band, Lot Size and other details

The per share price band of Epack Prefab Technologies is set to Rs 194 to Rs 204 with a lot size of 73 per application.

The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,892. The lot size investment for sNII (small non-institutional investors) is 14 lots, amounting to Rs 2,08,488, and for bNII (big non-institutional investors) it is 68 lots, amounting to Rs 10,12,656.

The book running lead manager is Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP Today

As per the market tracker website as on September 26, 2025, at 10:35 AM, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Epack Prefab Technologies’ initial public offering (IPO) is showcasing a notable increase, reflecting a 7.35% gain per share, equivalent to Rs 15. With its price band set at Rs 204, the estimated listing price for the IPO is projected to be around Rs 219.

About the Company

