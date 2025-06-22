EPFO Adds 19.14 Lakh Net Members in April 2025, Led by Youth and Women Surge

India’s formal job market continues to expand, with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) adding a net 19.14 lakh members in April 2025, marking a sharp 31.31% increase over March and a 1.17% rise year-on-year, as per provisional payroll data released by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The spike in numbers highlights the growing confidence in formal employment and a shift in worker preference toward long-term social security benefits. According to the ministry, the 18–25 age group remains the largest contributor to new subscriber additions, accounting for 4.89 lakh members—a massive 57.67% share of the total new enrolments. This age group also recorded a 13.6% increase in net additions from March 2025, reaffirming a trend of first-time job seekers entering the organized workforce.

In total, 8.49 lakh new subscribers joined EPFO in April, reflecting a 12.49% rise from the previous month. The Ministry attributed the uptick to growing employment opportunities, enhanced awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO’s effective outreach programs.

Another key trend was the rejoining of previous members. Around 15.77 lakh individuals who had exited the EPFO system rejoined in April—choosing to transfer their previous PF balances rather than opt for a final withdrawal. This marks a 19.19% month-on-month and 8.56% year-on-year growth, suggesting a shift in workforce behavior towards financial prudence and savings continuity.

Female workforce participation also showed strong momentum. April saw 2.45 lakh new female subscribers, while net additions reached 3.95 lakh, up 35.24% from March 2025. This indicates rising gender diversity and inclusion in India’s formal employment ecosystem.

Geographically, Maharashtra emerged as the top state, contributing 21.12% of the net payroll. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana followed, making up a combined 60% of April’s additions.