EPFO EES-2025: 6-Month Amnesty to Enroll Missed Employees, Waive Penalties

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has urged the employers to voluntarily enroll eligible employees left out of the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) scheme, giving a special compliance window of six months. Ministry of Labour & Employment highlighted the recently launched Employees' Enrolment Scheme (EES)-2025 giving a special compliance window of six months starting from November 2025 enabling employers to voluntarily enroll eligible employees who were left out of the EPF scheme.

Employers can eligible employees who were left out of EPF coverage during the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 October 2025, and can regularize past non-compliance, Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Under EES-2025, in cases where employees' contributions were not deducted earlier, the employer shall be required to deposit only the employer's share of contributions, along with interest under Section 7Q, applicable administrative charges, and penal damages limited to a lump sum of Rs 100, which shall be treated as full compliance under all three schemes under EPFO.

The EPFO has urged all employers to take advantage of this one-time, time-bound opportunity and contribute towards the national vision of "Social Security for All". EPFO will also communicate with identified defaulting employers through SMS and email, encouraging them to avail themselves of the EES 2025 one-time relaxation to regularize their defaults.

