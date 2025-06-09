EPFO Makes PF Withdrawals Easier, Hikes Interest: What It Means for You

Updated 9 June 2025 at 19:08 IST
In a major relief for salaried employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a series of reforms aimed at making Provident Fund (PF) management smoother, faster, and more rewarding for account holders.
From quicker withdrawals to a higher interest rate and simplified documentation, here’s what’s new and why it matters.
EPFO has introduced a new system—EPFO 3.0—that allows members to withdraw their PF balance of up to Rs 1 lakh through UPI and ATM-based systems. This means the long waiting period for claim settlements could soon be a thing of the past, with transactions now expected to be processed in just three working days or less.
The Finance Ministry has approved an 8.25% interest rate on EPF deposits for the financial year 2024-25, retaining one of the highest fixed-return options in the Indian savings landscape. This move ensures steady growth for the retirement corpus of nearly 29 crore EPF subscribers.
In a welcome tweak to the interest credit mechanism, EPFO will now pay interest up to the actual date of withdrawal instead of the month-end cut-off. This ensures members don’t lose out on returns due to timing their claims mid-month.
Transferring your PF account while switching jobs just got easier. The introduction of a revamped Form 13 has significantly reduced paperwork, making the process more seamless. EPFO has also addressed issues related to overlapping employment dates. Additionally, members are no longer required to upload scanned passbook images or seek multiple employer verifications. These changes cut down red tape and accelerate claim settlements.
Pensioners under EPS can now enjoy centralised disbursement through the Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS), enabling them to receive pensions at any bank branch of their choice, regardless of the issuing bank.
These updates fundamentally enhance the way EPF operates. Faster UPI-based withdrawals mean members can access their funds during emergencies without delay. The shift to interest accrual till the actual withdrawal date ensures members get every rupee they’ve earned, creating greater trust and transparency.
Furthermore, the simplified transfer and claim process significantly reduces the dependency on employers and cuts down procedural delays. And with the interest rate holding strong at 8.25%, EPF remains a reliable and rewarding savings tool in an uncertain financial landscape.
Published 9 June 2025 at 19:08 IST