EPFO Makes PF Withdrawals Easier, Hikes Interest: What It Means for You

In a major relief for salaried employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a series of reforms aimed at making Provident Fund (PF) management smoother, faster, and more rewarding for account holders.

From quicker withdrawals to a higher interest rate and simplified documentation, here’s what’s new and why it matters.

Faster PF withdrawals with UPI and ATM integration

EPFO has introduced a new system—EPFO 3.0—that allows members to withdraw their PF balance of up to Rs 1 lakh through UPI and ATM-based systems. This means the long waiting period for claim settlements could soon be a thing of the past, with transactions now expected to be processed in just three working days or less.

Interest rate markup

The Finance Ministry has approved an 8.25% interest rate on EPF deposits for the financial year 2024-25, retaining one of the highest fixed-return options in the Indian savings landscape. This move ensures steady growth for the retirement corpus of nearly 29 crore EPF subscribers.

Interest payment

In a welcome tweak to the interest credit mechanism, EPFO will now pay interest up to the actual date of withdrawal instead of the month-end cut-off. This ensures members don’t lose out on returns due to timing their claims mid-month.

PF transfers and simplified claims

Transferring your PF account while switching jobs just got easier. The introduction of a revamped Form 13 has significantly reduced paperwork, making the process more seamless. EPFO has also addressed issues related to overlapping employment dates. Additionally, members are no longer required to upload scanned passbook images or seek multiple employer verifications. These changes cut down red tape and accelerate claim settlements.

Centralised Pension Payments for Retirees

Pensioners under EPS can now enjoy centralised disbursement through the Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS), enabling them to receive pensions at any bank branch of their choice, regardless of the issuing bank.

Why These Changes Matter