EPFO Portal Down: Online Claims Suspended For Database Upgrade; UMANG Services Out Till July 2

Formal sector workers across India will face temporary delays in accessing their retirement savings as the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) executes a major, multi-day digital systems migration.

The statutory retirement body has completely halted online claim submissions and backend verification processes on its official portals. According to a high-alert pop-up advisory issued on the EPFO member interface, the primary portal outage is scheduled to last through the weekend, with normal web services projected to restart at midnight on June 29, 2026. However, subscribers utilizing the government's centralized UMANG mobile application will face a significantly longer disruption, with access entirely blocked until July 2, 2026.

The shutdown is part of a planned infrastructure modernization program intended to address legacy software slowdowns and optimize settlement turnaround times.

In an official notice, the EPFO stated:

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"To enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience, EPFO is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system."

During this scheduled migration, the following services are fully offline:

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Submission of fresh online PF withdrawal and transfer applications.

Regional office verification and processing of pending member claims.

Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) employer filing systems.

Comprehensive digital passbook and tracking tools via the web and UMANG app.

EPFO authorities clarified that claims successfully logged before midnight on Friday will remain valid and will not face automated rejection. However, all processing queues have been frozen. Regional desks will only resume vetting these backlogs after the central servers are safely brought back online early next week, which is expected to cause a minor cascading delay in regular 20-day settlement timelines.

Subscribers requiring urgent administrative assistance or structural updates during the portal downtime have been advised to coordinate directly with the central EPFO helpline by dialing 14470.

Alternative Methods to Check Your PF Balance

Though web interfaces and smartphone app integrations remain unavailable, the EPFO confirmed that its offline and telecommunication channels will remain fully active through the database migration period.

Members can continue to retrieve real-time account parameters, baseline contribution stats, and total accrued values through non-portal alternatives: