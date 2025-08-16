EPFO Update: Now Fix Name & Gender Errors in Aadhaar-UAN Online Without Visiting Office - Here's How

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made the process of linking UAN with Aadhaar even easier for PF account holders.

Employees would not have to rely on paperwork or frequent office visits for profile updates or KYC. UAN can be directly linked to Aadhaar through the digital process, which will immediately activate all PF-related services.

EPFO Approval Not Needed For KYC

The EPFO has implemented a new rule where if your name, date of birth, and gender in the UAN profile match with Aadhaar, you can link Aadhaar through the KYC portal via your employer, starting from August 13, 2025. This facility does not need separate EPFO approval, meaning the process will become much faster now.

Joint Declaration Form

In case there is a difference in your information like name, date of birth or gender between Aadhaar and UAN, the employer can request changes by filling out an online Joint Declaration Form. Also, if the wrong Aadhaar was ever linked by mistake, it can be corrected through the Joint Declaration Form. Now users do not need to go through the lengthy process and multi-level approvals.

What To Do In Case Your Company Is Closed?

In case of employees whose employer is not available, or the company has closed, they can submit physical JD forms at the PRO counter of EPFO's Regional Office. After verification, the PRO office submits the online request and this means that employees of closed firms will not face any difficulties in profile or KYC updates.

Link Aadhaar with UAN Using UMANG App