Equities Are Risky: Five Safe-Haven Investments In Volatile Stock Markets

Updated April 7th 2025, 21:14 IST
With Indian stock markets crashing due to global economic uncertainty, a growing number of investors are now looking at traditionally safer investment avenues. While experts claim that no asset is completely immune to market forces, certain instruments have consistently provided stability and protection in volatile times.
Here are five safe-haven options that Indian investors often rely on when the markets turn rough:
For generations, gold has been a trusted asset in Indian households. Beyond its cultural significance, gold serves as a financial hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.
Backed by the Government of India, the PPF remains one of the most secure long-term investment options. It currently offers interest rates between 7% and 8% per annum, compounded annually. With a 15-year lock-in and tax benefits under Section 80C, it caters to conservative investors seeking safety, steady returns, and tax efficiency.
Despite being relatively low-yielding, bank FDs continue to attract capital from risk-averse individuals, particularly retirees. Some private and small finance banks even offer higher interest rates for longer tenures or senior citizens.
Also Read: Gold Hits All Time High: 5 Ways To Invest In Gold Without Buying It Physically | Republic World
These government-issued bonds come with a 7-year maturity and a floating interest rate that resets every six months — currently set at around 7.35%.
For short-term or emergency fund allocation, liquid and overnight debt funds are proving effective. These funds invest in high-quality, short-duration instruments and are less volatile compared to equity or long-duration debt funds. They offer better returns than traditional savings accounts and are often used to manage idle cash while preserving liquidity.
Published April 7th 2025, 21:04 IST