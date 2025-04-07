Equities Are Risky: Five Safe-Haven Investments In Volatile Stock Markets

With Indian stock markets crashing due to global economic uncertainty, a growing number of investors are now looking at traditionally safer investment avenues. While experts claim that no asset is completely immune to market forces, certain instruments have consistently provided stability and protection in volatile times.

Here are five safe-haven options that Indian investors often rely on when the markets turn rough:

1. Gold

For generations, gold has been a trusted asset in Indian households. Beyond its cultural significance, gold serves as a financial hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.

2. Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Backed by the Government of India, the PPF remains one of the most secure long-term investment options. It currently offers interest rates between 7% and 8% per annum, compounded annually. With a 15-year lock-in and tax benefits under Section 80C, it caters to conservative investors seeking safety, steady returns, and tax efficiency.

3. Fixed Deposits (FDs):

Despite being relatively low-yielding, bank FDs continue to attract capital from risk-averse individuals, particularly retirees. Some private and small finance banks even offer higher interest rates for longer tenures or senior citizens.

4. RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds

These government-issued bonds come with a 7-year maturity and a floating interest rate that resets every six months — currently set at around 7.35%.

5. Debt Mutual Funds