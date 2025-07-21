Eternal Q1 FY26 Results: How Much You Paid In Delivery Charges And Platform Fees To Zomato’s Parent Company? Details

Eternal Q1 FY26 Results: Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato, led by Deepinder Goyal, reported a strong year-on-year rise in revenue for the first quarter of FY26. Revenue from operations jumped by around 70% to Rs 7,167 crore, compared to Rs 4,206 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income also grew by about 69% to Rs 7,521 crore. However, expenses rose sharply by nearly 77% to Rs 7,433 crore. As a result, the company’s net profit (PAT) fell significantly to Rs 25 crore, down 90% from Rs 253 crore in Q1 FY25.

How Much Do You Pay In Delivery Charges?

In Q1 FY26, Eternal (Zomato’s parent company) reported strong growth across its businesses, with adjusted revenue rising to Rs 7,563 crore—up 67% year-on-year and 22% quarter-on-quarter. This growth was driven by higher customer spending, including Rs 273 crore in delivery charges and Rs 213 crore in platform fees, both increasing from the previous quarter.

Blinkit Q1 FY26 Results

Quick commerce, led by Blinkit, continued its momentum by adding 243 new stores and surpassing food delivery in order value (NOV) for the first time, with NOV growing 127% year-on-year to Rs 9,203 crore. Losses in quick commerce narrowed slightly, with adjusted EBITDA loss improving from Rs 178 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 162 crore this quarter, as margins improved from -2.4% to -1.8%.

Meanwhile, food delivery NOV growth remained modest at 13% year-on-year due to soft demand, though profitability improved with margins reaching 5.0% of NOV.

District, a newer business line, is showing promising early signs. Across all B2C segments, NOV grew 55% year-on-year to Rs 20,183 crore, with quick commerce now contributing nearly half of the company’s $10 billion annualised order value.

Hyperpure, the B2B arm, also saw 89% year-on-year revenue growth, though future quarters may see some slowdown. Despite the topline strength, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA fell 42% year-on-year to Rs 172 crore, mainly due to ongoing investments in new growth areas, partially offset by improvements in food delivery margins.

Eternal Cash Balance

In Q1 FY26, Eternal Ltd's cash balance saw a slight increase to Rs 18,857 crore, up from Rs 18,824 crore in the previous quarter. The company incurred a total capital expenditure of Rs 370 crore during the quarter. Of this, around Rs 310 crore was spent primarily on expanding its quick commerce store and warehouse network.