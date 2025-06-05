Eternal Share Price Soars Nearly 6%: Why Zomato Parent Stock Is Rallying Today

Updated 5 June 2025 at 12:16 IST
Shares of Eternal Ltd, the parent company of food delivery giant Zomato, rallied nearly 6% in Thursday's trading session after global brokerage Morgan Stanley reiterated the company as its top pick in the sector.
As of 11:40 am, the Eternal share price was trading at Rs 259.10 on the BSE, up 13.60 or 5.54%.
Eternal share price Today
On the NSE, the stock was priced at Rs 259.49, marking a rise of 13.81 or 5.62%.
The stock opened at Rs 247.30 on BSE and hit a high of Rs 260.15, while on NSE, it opened at Rs 248.00 and touched Rs 260.22 in early trades.
Morgan Stanley Boosts Sentiment with Positive Outlook
Morgan Stanley’s fresh coverage highlighted Eternal's dominance in food delivery and quick commerce, lauding its efficient cost structure and robust balance sheet, which together "help mitigate the risk of further equity dilution."
The brokerage firm maintained its price target at Rs 320, implying a 33% upside from current levels, and suggested a price floor of Rs 200–220, underscoring what it called a “compelling risk-reward profile” for long-term investors.
Eternal Share Price History
Over the past few years, Eternal Ltd has delivered remarkable returns to its investors. In the last three years, the stock has surged by an impressive 260.26%, while in the past two years, it has jumped 264.41%. Even over the last one year, the share price has gained a solid 41.36%, reflecting sustained investor confidence. More recently, in the past three months, the stock has risen 14.53%, and in the last one month, it has moved up by 8.23%.
The past week alone saw a sharp gain of 13.78%. However, it’s worth noting that despite the long-term bullish trend, the stock witnessed a -13.27% decline over the last six months, indicating some short-term volatility.
