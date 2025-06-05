Eternal Share Price Soars Nearly 6%: Why Zomato Parent Stock Is Rallying Today

Shares of Eternal Ltd, the parent company of food delivery giant Zomato, rallied nearly 6% in Thursday's trading session after global brokerage Morgan Stanley reiterated the company as its top pick in the sector.



As of 11:40 am, the Eternal share price was trading at Rs 259.10 on the BSE, up 13.60 or 5.54%.

Eternal share price Today

On the NSE, the stock was priced at Rs 259.49, marking a rise of 13.81 or 5.62%.

The stock opened at Rs 247.30 on BSE and hit a high of Rs 260.15, while on NSE, it opened at Rs 248.00 and touched Rs 260.22 in early trades.



Morgan Stanley Boosts Sentiment with Positive Outlook

Morgan Stanley’s fresh coverage highlighted Eternal's dominance in food delivery and quick commerce, lauding its efficient cost structure and robust balance sheet, which together "help mitigate the risk of further equity dilution."



The brokerage firm maintained its price target at Rs 320, implying a 33% upside from current levels, and suggested a price floor of Rs 200–220, underscoring what it called a “compelling risk-reward profile” for long-term investors.

