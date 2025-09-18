Updated 18 September 2025 at 12:35 IST
Euro Pratik Sales IPO Closes Today: Subscription Updates, GMP, and Expected Listing Gains
Euro Pratik Sales’ Rs 451.31 crore IPO, offering decorative wall panels and laminates, closes for subscription today, September 18. With a price band of Rs 235-247 and last GMP at Rs 5, the IPO is estimated to list at Rs 252, signalling an expected 2% gain. Retail and institutional subscription details are revealed.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO Closes Today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. opened on September 16 and will close for subscription today, September 18.
The Rs 451.31 crore IPO was priced in a band of Rs 235-247 per share. Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar of the issue.
The IPO is entirely an offer for sale, comprising 1.83 crore shares totalling Rs 451.31 crore.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Today
The last Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Euro Pratik Sales IPO was Rs 5, as of September 18, 2025, 09:08 AM. Based on the upper price band of Rs 247, the estimated listing price is Rs 252, reflecting an expected 2.02% gain per share.
Subscription Status: Retail and Institutional Trends
As of the end of Day 2, the IPO was booked 0.75 times, receiving bids for 95.56 lakh shares against 1.28 crore shares on offer.
- Retail investors: 0.76 times subscription
- Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.30 times subscription
- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.28 times subscription
This suggests stronger demand from NII investors, while retail and QIB participation remains moderate.
About Euro Pratik Sales Ltd.
Incorporated in 2010, Euro Pratik Sales operates in the decorative wall panel and laminates sector, marketing and selling products across residential and commercial applications.
The company focuses on unique design templates that align with modern architectural trends, earning recognition for innovative products such as Louvres, Chisel, and Auris. Over the past seven years, Euro Pratik has built a diverse product portfolio, establishing a distinctive presence in the decorative wall panel and laminates market.
