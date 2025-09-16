Euro Pratik Sales IPO: GMP Flat At Rs 0, Here’s What Investors Must Know

Euro Pratik Sales Limited, incorporated in 2010, has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on September 16, 2025. The IPO, worth Rs 451.31 crore, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.83 crore shares. The issue will close on September 18, 2025.



Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The company’s shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date set for September 23, 2025.



Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, and Minimum Investment

The price band for the IPO is fixed at Rs 235 to 247 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 60 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,820 at the upper price band.

sNII (small non-institutional investors) can apply for a minimum of 14 lots (840 shares) worth ₹2,07,480.

bNII (big non-institutional investors) must apply for at least 68 lots (4,080 shares), amounting to ₹10,07,760.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Today

As per market tracker websites, the Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP is ₹0 as of 7:54 AM, September 16, 2025. This indicates that the IPO is currently expected to list at the cap price of ₹247, with no listing gain being reflected in the grey market premium.

A zero GMP (Grey Market Premium) means that there is no premium (or discount) being quoted for the IPO shares in the unofficial grey market.

Here’s what it indicates for investors:

No listing gain expected: Since GMP is ₹0, the IPO shares are expected to list around the issue price (₹235–₹247 in this case).

Neutral sentiment: It shows that there isn’t much speculative demand or excitement in the grey market ahead of the listing.

Not always final: GMP can still change before the listing date, depending on subscription numbers, market mood, and broader sentiment

About Euro Pratik Sales IPO

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. is a key player in the decorative wall panel and laminates industry, known for innovative products such as Louvres, Chisel, and Auris. The company operates across 116 cities, covering metros to Tier-III markets, with 180 distributors spread over 25 states and five union territories.

It also exports products to six countries, including Singapore, UAE, and Australia, and plans to expand into new international markets with strong growth potential.

