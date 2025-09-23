Euro Pratik Sales Shares Hit the Market Today: GMP and Listing Insights for Investors

Euro Pratik Sales Limited shares will debut on the Indian stock market today, September 23, 2025, after its initial public offering (IPO) saw modest demand. The company, known for its decorative wall panels and laminates, will be listed on both the BSE and NSE. “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the equity shares of Euro Pratik Sales Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” the BSE said in its official notice.

Trading to Begin at 10 AM

The exchange confirmed that Euro Pratik Sales shares would be part of the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS) and available for trading from 10:00 AM today. This gives investors an opportunity to react to the IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) before regular trading hours.



Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Today

Ahead of listing, Euro Pratik Sales IPO’s last grey market premium stood at ₹10, updated as of 7:53 AM on September 23, 2025. With an upper price band of ₹247, the estimated listing price is around ₹257 per share, a potential gain of 4.05% for investors.



Euro Pratik Sales IPO Subscription and Key Details

Euro Pratik Sales’ ₹451.31 crore IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.83 crore equity shares, with a price band set between ₹235-₹247 per share.

According to BSE data, the issue was subscribed 1.34 times overall. The Retail category saw 1.23x subscription, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) were subscribed 1.92x, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was booked 1.05x.



Axis Capital Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar to the issue.