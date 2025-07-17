EV Sales Are Zooming In India, But Where Are Charging Stations?

A CareEdge Ratings report noted that there’s currently only one public charging station for every 235 EVs on Indian roads, signalling a clear mismatch between vehicle sales and charging readiness. | Image: Pixabay

India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector is charging ahead, with June 2025 witnessing a 28.6% year-on-year jump in the total sales of battery-driven models, reaching 1,80,238 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA).

Electric passenger vehicles led the surge, growing 79.95% to 13,178 units—up from 7,323 in June 2024—and capturing a 4.4% market share, compared to 2.5% a year ago. Electric Two-Wheelers (E2Ws) recorded a solid 31.69% rise in sales to 1,05,355 units, with market share climbing to 7.3% from 5.8%.

Electric Three-Wheelers (E3Ws) remained the largest segment, selling 60,559 units and accounting for 60.2% of all EV sales. The commercial EV segment saw the sharpest growth—rising 122.5% to 1,146 units.

FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar credited this momentum to government support, especially the PM e-Drive Scheme, improved charging infrastructure, and increased investments in EV and battery tech.

However, while EV sales are rising sharply, the pace of charging infrastructure expansion is still lagging behind. A CareEdge Ratings report noted that there’s currently only one public charging station for every 235 EVs on Indian roads, signalling a clear mismatch between vehicle sales and charging readiness.

"With only 26,367 public EV charging stations available, India currently has around one charger for every 235 EVs on the road," the report stated.

This underscores the urgent need to ramp up the rollout of EV charging stations to match the rapid rise in electric vehicle sales across the country.

The same report stated that India’s public charging infrastructure has grown rapidly, with the number of EV charging stations jumping from 5,151 in CY22 to 26,367 by early FY25—a fivefold increase and a CAGR of 72%.

The government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for battery manufacturing and duty waivers on critical minerals are expected to cut import dependence by up to 20% by FY27 and lower EV costs, as per the same report.