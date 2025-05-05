Evera Cabs Reclaims 500 EVs from BluSmart, Shifts Gears to Airport Mobility

Evera Cabs, the app-based electric mobility platform operated by Prakriti Mobility, has begun repossessing 500 electric cars that were earlier part of BluSmart’s fleet, following operational disruptions at the rival firm.

According to a statement released on Monday, Evera has already taken control of 220 of these vehicles, with the remaining 280 expected to be integrated into its fleet in the coming days. The move is part of Evera’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the electric cab segment, particularly in the high-demand airport commute market.

The Delhi-based all-electric cab service company also stated that a significant number of former BluSmart drivers are in the process of transitioning to Evera, with 150 drivers already active and 10% of the new recruits being women. Recruitment is ongoing to support service continuity as the company expands its fleet.

"This is more than just scaling operations. It reflects a shift in India’s electric mobility landscape," said Evera Co-Founder and CEO Nimish Trivedi, adding, "As industry dynamics evolve, Evera is integrating proven EV assets and experienced drivers to maintain reliable service on key routes."

The repossession is being facilitated through lenders as part of a multi-phase expansion plan focused on boosting Evera’s footprint in the National Capital Region’s airport cab sector. The company, which previously operated only from Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport, said it is now expanding services to cover all terminals.