'Every Rupee Now Reaches the Poor': MoS Harsh Malhotra on PM Modi’s Vision of Transforming India | Republic Leadership Conclave

'Every Rupee Now Reaches the Poor': MoS Harsh Malhotra on PM Modi’s Vision of Transforming India | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Speaking at the Republic Leadership Conclave, Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, praised the Prime Minister’s transformative vision and people-centric governance that, he said, has taken India from poverty to prosperity and global economic leadership.

Speaking to Republic TV, Malhotra said that Prime Minister Modi understands the pain of the poor because he has lived through it.

“When a mother becomes a minister, her childhood struggles become part of her vision,” said Malhotra. “Modi ji remembered how mothers used to cough while cooking on wood stoves in broken houses. That’s why he gave free gas cylinders to 10 crore women under the Ujjwala Yojana.”

He also mentioned that in his first speech from the Red Fort in 2014, PM Modi spoke about toilets and cleanliness, which many political leaders laughed at.

“People made fun of him for talking about toilets and Aadhaar-bank links instead of foreign policy. But today, more than 10 crore toilets have been built, and 50 crore bank accounts have been opened for the poor,” he said.

Malhotra said the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system has reduced corruption and ensures that every rupee sent by the government reaches the right person.

“Earlier, only 13-14 paise out of one rupee reached the poor. Today, with one click, the full amount goes directly to the person’s account,” he added.

“Today, India is the 4th largest economy in the world. We have even gone ahead of the United Kingdom, which ruled us for 200 years,” he said.

He said 25 crore people have come out of poverty under Modi’s leadership, and the country is now the fastest growing economy in the world.

Revolution in Education and Healthcare

Malhotra shared data to show how education and healthcare have improved since 2014:

MBBS seats increased from 51,000 to 1.18 lakh

Medical colleges went from 387 to 780

AIIMS hospitals grew from 7 to 23

Universities increased from 723 to 1,350

IITs rose from 16 to 23

IIMs went from 13 to 21

“Modi ji wants a medical college in every district. More colleges and universities mean better future for our youth,” said Malhotra.

In closing, he credited Modi’s leadership for lifting 25 crore Indians out of poverty, boosting employment, and ensuring inclusive development.