Excelsoft Technologies IPO: How To Check The Allotment On NSE, BSE And Registrar

The allotment for Excelsoft Technologies IPO is set to be finalised today, November 24, 2025. Excelsoft Technologies Limited is a leading global vertical SaaS provider focused on the education and assessment technology space.

The company develops AI-driven solutions, including test and assessment platforms, online proctoring services, learning experience platforms (LXP), student success tools and digital eBook ecosystems.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Subscription Window and Listing Date

The Excelsoft Technologies IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 500 crore. It comprises of a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares amounting to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.67 crore shares worth Rs 320 crore

The three-day subscription window opened on November 19, 2025 and closed on November 21, 2025. The shares are scheduled to list on both BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date fixed for November 26, 2025.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Subscription Status

Closing with an overall subscription of 45.46 times. Segment-wise details as of November 21, 2025 (6:19 PM):

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 16.44 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 107.04 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 50.06 times

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP Today

As of November 24, 2025 (10:56 AM), the IPO is trading at a modest grey market premium of Rs 8, according to Market Tracking websites. This translates to an estimated listing price of around Rs 128 per share, indicating a potential gain of approximately 6.67% over the issue price of Rs 120.

Here’s how to Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors of Excelsoft Technologies can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select issue type and issue name (Excelsoft Technologies Limited)

Enter your application number or PAN number

Fill out the Captcha requirements and search

Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:

On the NSE website, visit the IPO bid verification page.

Register on the website if you are a new user.

Select 'Excelsoft Technologies Limited'.

Enter your application number and other requisite details.

Click on 'Get Data'.

How to check through the Registrar

Visit the official registrar's website

Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status.

Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information, such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.

Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.