Explained: How Mukesh Ambani's Jio-BlackRock Will Bring ‘Aladdin’ Power To Indian Mutual Fund Investors

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) announced on Tuesday that it has received approval from the market regulator SEBI to start its mutual fund business.

In a letter dated May 26, 2025, SEBI granted registration to ‘Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund’ and approved ‘Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited’ to operate as its Asset Management Company, JFSL said in a filing.

Earlier, on October 29, 2024, JFSL had set up two companies—Jio BlackRock Asset Management and Jio BlackRock Trustee—to begin mutual fund operations, pending regulatory clearances.

What Makes Jio BlackRock Different?

What makes Jio BlackRock stand out is its “digital-first” approach and access to BlackRock’s globally trusted technology, Aladdin.

Aladdin, which stands for Asset, Liability, and Debt and Derivative Investment Network, is a powerful investment and risk management software used by BlackRock and more than 200 of the world’s top financial institutions. It helps manage over $21 trillion in assets globally.

Jio BlackRock aims to offer this institutional-grade technology to Indian mutual fund investors, a first in the country. Essentially, it acts as a central nervous system for money management, combining data, analytics, and tools in one platform.

What Does Aladdin Do?

Aladdin supports portfolio management by helping users create, monitor, and adjust investments across various asset classes like stocks, bonds, and derivatives. It allows users to simulate different market scenarios to see how they might affect their investments.

In terms of risk analysis, Aladdin is highly advanced—it continuously monitors global risks and shows how events like interest rate changes or geopolitical tensions might impact a portfolio.

On the operational side, Aladdin streamlines trading by offering built-in tools to buy and sell assets efficiently. It also automates many tasks typically handled by back-office teams, such as checking for compliance with regulations and keeping records.

Additionally, Aladdin pulls in and integrates vast amounts of market data, giving users a single, updated view of all their investments and risks.

Who Uses Aladdin?

BlackRock uses Aladdin to manage its massive portfolio, but over 200 other institutions around the world also rely on it. These include global banks, insurance companies, pension funds, and even corporate clients like Apple’s employee retirement fund.

Aladdin serves both asset managers (who invest money on behalf of others) and asset owners (like pension funds and governments who provide the money).

Why Is Aladdin Important?

Aladdin is incredibly important due to the scale it supports—it helps manage over $21 trillion in assets globally. Its reputation for accuracy, speed, and reliability makes it a go-to system for some of the most influential players in finance. With Aladdin, organisations can make faster decisions, reduce human errors, and confidently navigate complex financial markets.

Is Aladdin Just for Tech?