Explained: What Are Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers & How You Can Get One To Avoid Fines

If you own a vehicle, you may have heard about colour-coded fuel stickers. These stickers are not just for show—they're now mandatory in many parts of the country, especially in areas like Delhi-NCR where pollution control measures are in place.

What Are These Stickers?

Colour-coded fuel stickers are labels that indicate the type of fuel your vehicle uses. They help traffic police and pollution control teams quickly identify whether a vehicle complies with emission norms.

There are two main types:

Light Blue Sticker – for petrol and CNG vehicles

Orange Sticker – for diesel vehicles

It is worth noting that if your vehicle complies with the latest BS-VI emission norms, the sticker will also include a green strip at the top.

Why Are They Needed?

During periods of high pollution, certain vehicles—especially older or more polluting ones—are restricted from entering specific areas. These stickers help authorities quickly identify which vehicles are allowed on the road.

Not having a sticker can lead to a fine, particularly in Delhi and nearby cities where vehicle checks are common.

Who needs one?

All vehicles sold after April 2019 should already have a sticker. However, if your vehicle is older or you’re unsure, it’s advisable to get one to avoid issues with enforcement agencies.

How to Get a Fuel Sticker?

You can apply online in just a few simple steps:

1.Visit the Parivahan website: https://parivahan.gov.in

2. Look for the HSRP or Fuel Sticker section (this may vary by state)

3. Enter your vehicle details – registration number, chassis number, and engine number

4. Select the fuel type and emission norm

5. Pay the fee – usually between Rs 100–₹150

Delivery – The sticker will either be delivered to your address or you’ll be directed to a nearby fitment centre

What If You Don’t Have It?

Driving without a valid sticker can result in a fine of up to ₹10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act. In some cases, your vehicle may also be stopped or restricted from entering certain zones.

The Way Forward