Explained: What Are Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers & How You Can Get One To Avoid Fines

If you own a vehicle, you may have heard about colour-coded fuel stickers. These stickers are not just for show—they're now mandatory in many parts of the country, especially in areas like Delhi-NCR where pollution control measures are in place.
Colour-coded fuel stickers are labels that indicate the type of fuel your vehicle uses. They help traffic police and pollution control teams quickly identify whether a vehicle complies with emission norms.
There are two main types:
Light Blue Sticker – for petrol and CNG vehicles
Orange Sticker – for diesel vehicles
It is worth noting that if your vehicle complies with the latest BS-VI emission norms, the sticker will also include a green strip at the top.
During periods of high pollution, certain vehicles—especially older or more polluting ones—are restricted from entering specific areas. These stickers help authorities quickly identify which vehicles are allowed on the road.
Not having a sticker can lead to a fine, particularly in Delhi and nearby cities where vehicle checks are common.
All vehicles sold after April 2019 should already have a sticker. However, if your vehicle is older or you’re unsure, it’s advisable to get one to avoid issues with enforcement agencies.
You can apply online in just a few simple steps:
1.Visit the Parivahan website: https://parivahan.gov.in
2. Look for the HSRP or Fuel Sticker section (this may vary by state)
3. Enter your vehicle details – registration number, chassis number, and engine number
4. Select the fuel type and emission norm
5. Pay the fee – usually between Rs 100–₹150
Delivery – The sticker will either be delivered to your address or you’ll be directed to a nearby fitment centre
Driving without a valid sticker can result in a fine of up to ₹10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act. In some cases, your vehicle may also be stopped or restricted from entering certain zones.
Getting a colour-coded fuel sticker is a quick and simple way to comply with pollution regulations. More importantly, it supports the broader effort to keep our cities’ air cleaner. If your vehicle doesn’t have one yet, now’s the time to ac
