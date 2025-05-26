Explained: What Are Dark Patterns – And Why Has Government Summoned Flipkart, Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy And Others On May 28?

Dark patterns are clever but unfair design tricks used by websites and apps. | Image: Pexels

Have you ever felt tricked while shopping online? Maybe an item got added to your cart without asking, or cancelling a subscription felt like solving a puzzle. These are known as “dark patterns,” and now the government is taking them seriously.

On May 28th, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, will lead a major meeting in New Delhi. The aim is to stop these tricky online tactics and make the digital world fairer for consumers like you.

What Are Dark Patterns?

Dark patterns are clever but unfair design tricks used by websites and apps. They’re meant to confuse or pressure users into doing things they didn’t plan to — like buying extra products, agreeing to hidden charges, or signing up for unwanted services.

For example, you may see a message that says, “Only 1 seat left!” to rush your decision. Or maybe you find it hard to unsubscribe from a service. These are all dark patterns, and they’re everywhere now.

The Big Players Are Coming to Table

This meeting is important because the government has invited all the big digital and e-commerce companies. These include Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Reliance Retail, Zomato, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, Ola, Uber, Apple, Paytm, WhatsApp, and many others.

These companies operate in food delivery, travel, cosmetics, pharmacy, clothing, electronics, and more. They will be expected to explain how they’re protecting users, and what they’re doing to avoid using dark patterns.

Why This Meeting Matters

The goal of this meeting is simple: stop misleading online practices and protect consumers. But it’s not just about blaming companies. The government wants everyone — businesses, law experts, and consumers — to work together for better rules and fairer practices.

Experts from law universities, consumer rights groups, and industry bodies will join the discussion. Their advice will help create strong guidelines that companies must follow in the future.

Government’s Fight Against Online Tricks

This isn’t the first time the government is acting. In November 2023, the Department released detailed rules listing 13 dark patterns, like false urgency, hidden fees, confusing designs, and subscription traps.

They also ran a national hackathon with IIT (BHU), inviting students to build tech tools to fight dark patterns. The best ideas led to three apps that help consumers avoid online traps. These apps were launched on National Consumers Day in 2024.