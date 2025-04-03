Explained: Why Are IT Giants Infosys And Cognizant Fighting?

Infosys and Cognizant are caught in a legal battle in a Dallas court, with both IT giants accusing each other of unfair business practices in the healthcare software sector. The case revolves around allegations of trade secret theft and anti-competitive behavior, media reports claim.

Cognizant's Allegation

Back in August 2024, Cognizant’s healthcare subsidiary, TriZetto, sued Infosys, claiming that the Indian IT firm stole proprietary data to create competing software. TriZetto’s platforms, Facets and QNXT, are widely used by healthcare insurers for claims processing, according to Cognizant.

Cognizant also alleged that Infosys misused this data to develop 'Test Cases for Facets' and extract sensitive information from QNXT. The company is also seeking financial damages and a court order to stop Infosys from using its intellectual property.

Infosys' Denial

Infosys came out with a countersuit in January 2025, accusing Cognizant of poaching key executives and deliberately stalling the progress of its healthcare platform, Helix.

Infosys specifically called out Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar, a former Infosys executive, for allegedly slowing down Helix’s development while he was still at Infosys, giving Cognizant an unfair edge.

Just like Cognizant, Infosys is also seeking a trial monetary compensation for its losses.

Courtroom Drama

At a February 28 hearing, Infosys denied Cognizant’s accusations, arguing that the data in question was publicly available, and that Cognizant failed to identify specific trade secrets that had been stolen.