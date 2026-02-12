Extradition at Final Stage, Centre Tells Bombay HC in Vijay Mallya Case

The Bombay HC granted Vijay Mallya one final opportunity to return to India | Image: Reuters

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya one final opportunity to return to India while hearing his challenge to proceedings initiated under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018, warning that continued absence could lead to a formal finding that he is evading the judicial process. Such a finding would bar Mallya from seeking relief from Indian courts while remaining overseas.

Centre Opposes Relief, Says UK Extradition At Advanced Stage

The Central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, strongly opposed granting any relief, informing the court that extradition proceedings in the United Kingdom are at a near-conclusion stage.

The Centre argued that Mallya’s decision to revive proceedings in India at this point is legally untenable, submitting that he cannot avoid submitting to Indian jurisdiction while simultaneously invoking constitutional remedies.

The government also told the court that recovery and attachment proceedings have already been executed, with assets worth thousands of crores of rupees linked to Mallya having been seized under enforcement actions.

The High Court observed that it may have to formally record that Mallya is avoiding the process of the court, which would prevent him from taking advantage of legal proceedings in India. However, the bench said it would not dismiss the plea outright at this stage and granted one final opportunity before taking a call on maintainability.

What Mallya is Challenging:

His declaration as a fugitive economic offender

The constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018

Orders allowing the confiscation of properties under the law

The FEOA applies to individuals accused of economic offences involving ₹100 crore or more who leave India to avoid prosecution.

Kingfisher Default

Mallya, the former promoter of Kingfisher Airlines, left India in March 2016 after the airline collapsed under severe financial stress.

According to investigative agencies and court records:

Kingfisher Airlines defaulted on loans of over ₹9,000 crore owed to a consortium of Indian banks

Mallya faces charges of fraud, wilful default, and money laundering

Enforcement agencies have so far attached and recovered assets exceeding ₹14,000 crore, an amount cited by the government in multiple proceedings

Authorities argue that permitting constitutional challenges without physical presence would weaken the enforcement framework for large-value banking fraud cases.

