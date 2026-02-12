Updated 12 February 2026 at 14:07 IST
Extradition at Final Stage, Centre Tells Bombay HC in Vijay Mallya Case
The Bombay High Court granted Vijay Mallya one final opportunity to return to India while hearing his challenge to fugitive offender proceedings. The Centre opposed relief, stating that extradition proceedings in the UK are nearing completion and highlighting asset recoveries worth thousands of crores. The court warned that continued absence could lead to a formal finding that Mallya is evading justice, which would bar him from seeking relief.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya one final opportunity to return to India while hearing his challenge to proceedings initiated under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018, warning that continued absence could lead to a formal finding that he is evading the judicial process. Such a finding would bar Mallya from seeking relief from Indian courts while remaining overseas.
Centre Opposes Relief, Says UK Extradition At Advanced Stage
The Central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, strongly opposed granting any relief, informing the court that extradition proceedings in the United Kingdom are at a near-conclusion stage.
The Centre argued that Mallya’s decision to revive proceedings in India at this point is legally untenable, submitting that he cannot avoid submitting to Indian jurisdiction while simultaneously invoking constitutional remedies.
The government also told the court that recovery and attachment proceedings have already been executed, with assets worth thousands of crores of rupees linked to Mallya having been seized under enforcement actions.
The High Court observed that it may have to formally record that Mallya is avoiding the process of the court, which would prevent him from taking advantage of legal proceedings in India. However, the bench said it would not dismiss the plea outright at this stage and granted one final opportunity before taking a call on maintainability.
What Mallya is Challenging:
- His declaration as a fugitive economic offender
- The constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018
- Orders allowing the confiscation of properties under the law
The FEOA applies to individuals accused of economic offences involving ₹100 crore or more who leave India to avoid prosecution.
Kingfisher Default
Mallya, the former promoter of Kingfisher Airlines, left India in March 2016 after the airline collapsed under severe financial stress.
According to investigative agencies and court records:
- Kingfisher Airlines defaulted on loans of over ₹9,000 crore owed to a consortium of Indian banks
- Mallya faces charges of fraud, wilful default, and money laundering
- Enforcement agencies have so far attached and recovered assets exceeding ₹14,000 crore, an amount cited by the government in multiple proceedings
Authorities argue that permitting constitutional challenges without physical presence would weaken the enforcement framework for large-value banking fraud cases.
Finding that Mallya is avoiding Indian courts would:
- Strengthen the government’s position under the FEOA
- Reduce procedural challenges to asset confiscation
- Reinforce recovery mechanisms in high-value banking fraud cases
