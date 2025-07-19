Fake Income Tax Alert:  Don't Fall Victim to This Phishing Scam!-Here Is All You Need To Know

A critical alert has been issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) regarding a fraudulent email circulating that purports to be from the 'Income Tax Department'. This deceptive email is designed to trick recipients into clicking suspicious links or divulging sensitive personal and financial information.

The PIB has unequivocally stated, "This email is FAKE! Do NOT click on suspicious links or share personal, financial, or sensitive information via email, SMS, or call." This direct warning comes as a crucial reminder for all citizens to exercise extreme caution when dealing with unsolicited communications that request personal data.

The phishing attempt aims to exploit the trust individuals place in official government communications, particularly those related to financial matters. Such scams often lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious cybercrimes. The fake email typically asks for "manual verification," a tactic used to create a false sense of urgency and legitimacy, prompting recipients to act without proper scrutiny.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and to verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from official government bodies. The Income Tax Department, or any legitimate financial institution, will never ask for sensitive information like bank account details, passwords, or credit card numbers via email, SMS, or phone calls.

To combat these malicious attempts, the PIB has also provided a crucial resource for reporting such incidents. Citizens who receive suspicious emails or messages are advised to report them immediately by visiting the official Income Tax India website: https://incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/report-phishing.aspx .

The message from IncomeTaxIndia and PIB is clear: "Stay alert, stay safe." By adhering to these guidelines and being aware of common phishing tactics, individuals can protect themselves from becoming victims of these pervasive cyber scams.