Captain Shiv Kumar Recall? Fake Letter Fuels Misinformation, Says PIB

Indian defence attaché Captain Shiv Kumar, who made waves last month after revealing that the Air Force had lost ‘some’ jets amidst Operation Sindoor, has become a target of a misinformation campaign launched by Pakistani propaganda accounts.

Captain Shiv Kumar has been a Defence Attache with the Indian Embassy in Jakarta for close to two years. Previously, he served as the Defence Attaché of India to Timor-Leste till 2023.

After his comments at a university seminar focusing on "Analysis of the Pakistan-India Air Battle" were taken out of context, a fake letter falsely attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, claiming the recall of Captain (Indian Navy) Shiv Kumar, Defence Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, is circulating on social media, according to PIB Fact Check.

The misinformation agenda of Pakistan against India brings two pertinent facts to light- Captain Shiv Kumar continues to serve as Defence Attaché in Jakarta, and postings of Indian Navy officers of the rank of Captain fall under the jurisdiction of the Integrated HQ of MoD (Navy). The Ministry of Home Affairs has no role in the appointment or recall of Defence Attachés.

Earlier, the Indonesia-based official referred to political constraints limiting military targeting to only terror camps, making it an act of “political signaling”. However, the Indian embassy subsequently issued a clarification and highlighted that his remarks were being “quoted out of context”.

His viral comment, “I may not agree with him that India lost so many aircraft. But, I do agree that we did lose some aircraft and that happened only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishments and their air defences,” was in response to an individual sharing his opinion on Pakistan's claims in context of Operation Sindoor.