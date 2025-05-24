Falcon Invoice Discounting Latest News: A Family Affair Behind Rs 4,215 Crore Scam?

The multi-crore Falcon Invoice Discounting scam has seen a fresh twist. In the latest development, the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested two more individuals closely related to the prime accused in the scam that swindled over Rs 4,215 crore from unsuspecting investors across India.



On May 17, 2025, the CID arrested Rabindra Prasad Singh (63) and Sushma Raj (31) from Bihar. Rabindra is the father and Sushma the wife of the two main absconding accused, Amardeep Kumar and Sandeep Kumar, respectively. Both were nabbed after an intense manhunt and are now being brought to Hyderabad on transit remand.



“These individuals were actively involved in the commission of the crime and had received proceeds from it. They fled to Bihar after the case was reported,” the CID stated.

Incriminating Seizures Unearthed

The CID team recovered:

Rs 8 lakh in cash

Fixed deposits worth several lakhs

9 mobile phones, 2 tablets

Property documents

Passports, cheque books, and debit/credit cards



CID investigations revealed that the arrested duo helped launder proceeds of the scam. Some of the recovered properties were allegedly purchased using the embezzled funds. The arrests follow the earlier detention of Yogendra Singh, CEO of Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd., under which the Falcon brand operated.



Anatomy of a Mega Fraud

The Falcon scam was orchestrated under the guise of an invoice discounting platform. The now-defunct website, www.falconsgrup.com, offered high-interest short-term investment plans, claiming affiliations with reputed multinational corporations.



Victims were promised returns of up to 20%, a bait that lured over 7,056 depositors into investing. According to the CID, about Rs 792 crore was swindled from just 4,065 victims, though the total fraud is pegged at Rs 4,215 crore.



Cases have been registered under:

Sections 316(2), 318(4), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Section 5 of the Telangana State Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 1999

All cases are being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of CID Hyderabad.



The Web of Deceit: Family Affair?

What started as a manpower and security firm, Capital Protection Force, morphed into a financial scam-like scheme under the leadership of Amardeep and Sandeep. According to CID officials, the company floated the Falcon Invoice Discounting platform and advertised aggressively across Google, YouTube, and Instagram.



Rabindra Prasad Singh, founder of Capital Protection Force, and his family members allegedly helped sustain the fraudulent operations.



Speaking to Republic Business, Advocate Kathyaeni, who represents several victims, said: “R.P. Singh, the father of Amardeep and former chairman of Capital Protection Force, was arrested in Bihar. His daughter-in-law Sushma was also arrested. These are the only family arrests so far. Both of them were found in possession of cash and FDs and had been living lavishly despite absconding.”





No Invoice Discounting—Just Plain Deceit

"There is nothing called invoice discounting at all in this entire scam," Advocate Kathyaeni emphasized. She stated that names and designations were manipulated to create the illusion of a legitimate financial firm.



Several company heads and associates are also under investigation, including:

Pawan Kumar Odela (Vice President) – Currently in custody

Kavya (Director)

Aryan Singh – Claimed to be a consultant in his bail petition

Yogendra Singh – Previously arrested CEO

“All of them knew about the scam. They helped orchestrate fake deals with fake companies under the banner of invoice discounting,” she added.



Victims Left in the Lurch

Many victims remain anxious over the recovery of their funds. Speaking to Republic Business, one of them expressed frustration: “So the main thing for all of us is restitution, recovery of funds. Arrests are secondary. We want to know what’s being done to get our money back. It’s been nearly five months, and there’s no clarity. How much will be recovered? Will the funds be redistributed proportionally? What if assets are overseas?”



The victim also raised concerns over money possibly being moved abroad, asking how the CID plans to recover foreign assets.



