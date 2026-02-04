‘Farmers' interest protected:’ Piyush Goyal Says India-US Trade Deals Major Step Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

Piyush Goyal told Parliament that India has safeguarded the interests of sensitive sectors in the India-US trade dea | Image: ANI

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India has successfully protected the interests of its agriculture and dairy sectors in the India-US trade deal, while ensuring that both nations move forward by safeguarding their respective interests.

Addressing Parliament, Goyal said the agreement reflects the improvement of bilateral relations and marks an important step towards India’s long-term economic goals.

“India has protected the interests of the agriculture and dairy sectors,” Goyal said.

‘Trade talks held for a year’

The Commerce Minister said that India and the United States initiated trade discussions after February 2025, with both sides engaging in negotiations for over a year.

Advertisement

“Last year, both parties discussed the pointers of the trade deal. During these talks, India has been successful in safeguarding its sectors,” Goyal said.

He added that the negotiations culminated in a successful outcome after sustained engagement between both sides.

Advertisement

“Trade talks were held for a year. This trade deal was successful,” he said.

Agri, Fertilisers Among Key Sensitivities

Goyal underlined that India’s concerns related to sensitive sectors were clearly conveyed and addressed during negotiations. “Our interests and sensitivities in agriculture and fertilisers are taken into account,” he said.

“India is concerned about the agri and other factors that have been considered.”

He further stressed that farmers’ interests remain fully protected under the agreement. “India is successful today in protecting the interests of farmers,” Goyal said, adding, “All sensitive sectors have been protected. US trade deal will protect our farmers.”

The Commerce Minister said that several issues were discussed during a call between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which the US announced tariff-related decisions.

“Many issues were discussed over the call between President Trump and the Prime Minister,” Goyal said, adding, “President Trump had announced the order of reduced tariffs on India.”

Deal Aligned With The Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Calling the agreement a strategic opportunity, Goyal said the trade deal aligns with India’s long-term vision of self-reliance. “Trade deal is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. We have been successful in fulfilling the motto ‘Make in India’.”

He added that as India progresses towards self-reliance, access to modern technology remains crucial.

“As India is progressing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, India has to equip itself with modern technology,” Goyal said, adding that, “The USA is equipped with tech, hence it will benefit India greatly from the deal.”