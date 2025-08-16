FASTag Annual Pass Response: 1.4 lakh Activations Pan India, 1.39 lakh Transactions Recorded

The FASTag annual pass witnessed an overwhelming response with 1.4 lakh users having purchased their pass on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

Around 7 pm on the first day of implementation, around 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been anointed as Nodal officers at each toll plaza to ensure a smooth travel experience for the pass users.

"NHAI is addressing queries of the pass users through various channels. Also, to address the grievances of pass users, 1033 National Highway Helpline has been further strengthened with the addition of over 100 executives," as per the Ministry.

In sync with PM Modi's vision to enhance Ease of Living for citizens, NHAI has implemented as the 'FASTag Annual Pass' facility at about 1,150 Toll Plaza on National Highways and Expressways, the official said.

Around 20,000 – 25,000 concurrent users are using Rajmargyatra App at any point of time and annual pass users are receiving SMS messages for zero deduction of toll fee.

Providing a seamless and economical travel option to the National Highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.