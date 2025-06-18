Fed Rate Decision Tonight: No Cut Expected, But One Comment Could Shake Global Markets

While the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to make its next policy move, the vast majority of economists forecast that interest rates will stay put. Yet market analysts claim that all the action will come in the words of the Fed—that's to say, commentary that can influence world financial flows, investor attitudes, and even the rupee.

The federal funds rate is currently in the range of 4.25% to 4.50%. In spite of increasing pressure, particularly from the Trump administration, the Fed will likely remain unchanged in the face of uncertainty in the global economy and increasing geopolitical threats.

"The Fed is going to remain on hold," Economic Specialist at Bank of Baroda Sonal Badhan said. "A rate cut is more probable in September, after observing the effect of tariffs on growth and inflation.

Investor confidence has not been spared. Recent auctions of long-term U.S. Treasuries were met with feeble demand, indicating doubt about America's fiscal well-being.

"Balancing the budget and the recent tax bill have intimidated markets," Badhan said. "The Fed itself has warned that these are inflationary, particularly in a setting of unpredictable global trade and increasing energy prices."

For India, the Fed move would have significant implications. A break, or rather a dovish tilt, by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell would further open up the bond yield spread between the U.S. and India, forcing foreign investors to prefer Indian assets. Today, the spread between 10-year U.S. and Indian government bonds is at roughly 180–190 basis points—well below the historical range of 300–400 bps.

The veteran banker Ajay Bagga also seconded the no-cut consensus but warned of the tone.

"No cut is anticipated, but the comment and dot plot will be crucial. Powell can strike a dovish tone during the press conference, particularly with Q2 U.S. GDP estimates firming and inflation risks persisting thanks to the Iran conflict," he said.

In the meantime, Piramal Group Chief Economist Debopam Chaudhuri is hopeful of cuts towards the end of the year. "Two 25-bps cuts by end-2025. June was a decent time, but the Middle East war might delay the first move to July."