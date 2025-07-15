Fed Up with Bengaluru Traffic, Entrepreneur Pledges Rs 1 Crore to Tackle It – Here's the Plan

Bangalore has always been known for a couple of things - its weather and traffic. But the city's traffic problems have never been a secret, except that an entrepreneur has stepped up to the responsibility.

Who Is This Entrepreneur?

Prashant Pitti, the co-founder of EaseMyTrip has announced that he will invest Rs 1 crore to solve Bengaluru's worst traffic choke points using artificial intelligence, Google Maps data, and satellite imaging, a post on X revealed.

After he found himself to be stuck in traffic for more than two hours while covering just 11 kilometres on a Saturday night.

In his post, Pitti further wrote about his experience as he spent around 100 minutes at a single congestion point on the Outer Ring Road.

He also questioned the absence of traffic lights or on-ground management.

"I was stuck at one choke-point at ORR, where I spent 100 mins struggling to understand why there is no traffic-light or cop here," Pitti said.

Pitti decided to invest in a long-term solution instead of adding to the rants about Bengaluru traffic and said, “I don’t want one more Bengaluru traffic meme or rant. I want to fix it.”

What Is The Plan?

Prashant Pitti's plan is rooted in data from April 2025, when Google began offering a tool called "Road Management Insight," which provides city-level traffic data through BigQuery.

Using this data along with satellite imagery, he proposed the idea of mapping Bengaluru's congestion points and identifying the specific times they become choked.

According to him, this would allow the Bengaluru traffic department to implement focused interventions in the most problematic zones.

"I am willing to spend Rs 1 crore on this project by funding: 1-2 senior ML/AI engineers. And providing budget for using Google Maps API calls, Satellite Imagery and GPUs," he further added.

However, the success of this project depends on the cooperation of civic authorities.

Additionally, Pitti has also called on the Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to open their raw data feeds or APIs and designate an official team to act on the insights generated by the project.