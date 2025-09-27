Festive 2025: Royal Enfield, Hero, Maruti Lead Auto Sales Surge With GST Cuts and Discounts

India’s festive season is off to a roaring start for the automobile industry, with dealers reporting strong double-digit growth across two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, according to Emkay Global’s recent research report.



Royal Enfield dealers saw sales double in the first three days of Navratras, with minimum 20% growth expected through the festive period. The momentum has been fuelled by recent GST-led price cuts of Rs 12,000–24,000, which brought sub Rs 2 lakh pricing into play for popular models such as the Hunter and new Bullet Battalion Black. Financing at 5.99% and 100% funding options for buyers with strong credit scores are further aiding first-time purchases. Inventory levels remain comfortable at 30–45 days



The report also highlighted that Hero MotoCorp dealers in Rajasthan reported a 45% year-on-year surge in deliveries during the first 3–4 days of Navratras, compared to 10% YoY growth in April–August. Urban-centric demand is being led by Splendor, while rural buyers are expected to drive sales of entry-level HF Deluxe around Dhanteras.