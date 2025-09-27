Updated 27 September 2025 at 18:57 IST
Festive 2025: Royal Enfield, Hero, Maruti Lead Auto Sales Surge With GST Cuts and Discounts
India’s auto sector is witnessing robust festive momentum. Royal Enfield doubled sales in early Navratras, Hero MotoCorp posted 45% YoY growth, and Maruti Suzuki gained 35% in September. GST-led price cuts, discounts, and easy financing are powering two- and four-wheeler demand.
India’s festive season is off to a roaring start for the automobile industry, with dealers reporting strong double-digit growth across two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, according to Emkay Global’s recent research report.
Royal Enfield dealers saw sales double in the first three days of Navratras, with minimum 20% growth expected through the festive period. The momentum has been fuelled by recent GST-led price cuts of Rs 12,000–24,000, which brought sub Rs 2 lakh pricing into play for popular models such as the Hunter and new Bullet Battalion Black. Financing at 5.99% and 100% funding options for buyers with strong credit scores are further aiding first-time purchases. Inventory levels remain comfortable at 30–45 days
The report also highlighted that Hero MotoCorp dealers in Rajasthan reported a 45% year-on-year surge in deliveries during the first 3–4 days of Navratras, compared to 10% YoY growth in April–August. Urban-centric demand is being led by Splendor, while rural buyers are expected to drive sales of entry-level HF Deluxe around Dhanteras.
The company is also seeing growing traction for its Vida electric scooters, though supply shortages are restricting conversions. Overall e-2W penetration in the market has reached 12%, with e-scooters forming 25–30% of the segment.
Maruti Suzuki dealers in Uttar Pradesh highlighted a 35–36% YoY growth in September sales, aided by aggressive discounts—including gold coin schemes and ₹10,000 cashbacks—alongside GST-driven price cuts. SUVs remain the key growth driver, while the newly launched Victoris has seen 500–600 bookings within 10 days, thanks to segment-first features like hybrid options and L2 ADAS, according to
Emkay Global expects the momentum to sustain into November, supported by the marriage season, though some demand could be pulled forward due to fears of post-festive price hikes. With healthy inventories and strong financing support, festive 2025 is shaping up as one of the most buoyant seasons for India’s auto industry in recent years.
