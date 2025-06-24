Filing ITR For AY 2025-26? Here Are All The Essential Documents You Need

By now all the taxpayers in the country have been alerted about the last date for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26 or the financial year 2024-25, which has been extended from July 31, 2025 to September 15, 2025 by the government.

This deadline is extended for all the taxpayers whose accounts do not need to be audited, including salaried individuals as well as pensioners.

However, the last date to file ITR for other taxpayers has not been extended yet.

Despite the fact that the deadline has been extended it is essential to file your income tax correctly.

Here is a list of all the important documents that you will need to collect in order to file your ITR correctly, on time and easily:

1. Form 16:

Form 16 is one of the most significant documents that is needed to file ITR for salaried individuals. Salary is received after tax has been deducted by the employer and an employer needs to issue Form 16 to the employee as a certificate of tax deducted on their salary for the fiscal year.

Using this form one can easily verify and cross-check the salary information that is normally pre-filled or uploaded in the online ITR form on the ITR e-filing portal.

2. Form 16A:

Other than the Form 16, a taxpayer needs to collect other TDS certificates depending on their sources of income.

For example, deductors issue Form 16A if the tax is deducted on other incomes like interest from fixed deposits, life insurance commissions and income from lotteries, among others.

Likewise, Form 16B is issued to the seller of a property by the buyer if the value of the property purchased exceeds Rs 50 lakh. In such cases, the buyer is liable to deduct tax from the payment to the seller and, consequently, would have to issue Form 16B to the seller.

3. Capital Gains Statement:

In case you have sold any financial capital assets such as equity shares, mutual funds, etc., then capital gains for the sale of these assets need to be reported in your income tax return form.

In order to ease the process of filing ITR, you should collect capital gains statement from your mutual fund house.

This statement helps individuals to ascertain whether capital gains are short-term or long-term in nature.

4. Annual Information System (AIS) And Form 26AS:

It is also important for a taxpayer to download AIS, Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and Form 26AS from the income tax e-filing website. AIS and Form 26AS are important documents that ease the ITR filing process for taxpayers.

The Form 26AS is the tax passbook which shows the TDS and TCS details for a specific financial year. All the tax deducted from an individual will be reflected in the individual's Form 26AS for a specific fiscal year.

5. Documents Related To Foreign Income:

In case you have invested in the shares of a foreign company, then this is also the kind of income that you need to report in your ITR filing. According to income tax rules it is mandatory to report foreign assets for resident individuals.