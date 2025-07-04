Filing ITR 2025? Make Sure Your PAN Is Active – Here’s How to Confirm Instantly

Updated 4 July 2025 at 11:23 IST
As the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for assessment year 2025–26 draws closer, the Income Tax Department has reminded taxpayers to ensure their Permanent Account Number (PAN) is active and accurate. Quoting an inactive or incorrect PAN can lead to return rejections, refund delays, and even penalties.
What is PAN and Why is it Important?
PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric identifier issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals and entities for tax purposes. It comes in both physical (laminated card) and digital (e-PAN) formats. This unique ID helps track financial transactions, prevent tax evasion, and is required for various high-value financial activities.
You need a PAN to:
File income tax returns
Open a bank account or demat account
Buy or sell property
Invest in securities
Apply for loans or credit cards
According to the Income Tax Department, “It is mandatory to quote your PAN while filing your Income Tax Return.” If you do not have a PAN, you can instantly generate a free e-PAN using your Aadhaar number and a mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
How to Check PAN Status Instantly?
The Income Tax Department offers a pre-login “Verify Your PAN” service on its e-filing portal for individuals. Here’s how you can check your PAN status:
Visit the official portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
Go to the Quick Links section
Click on “Verify PAN Status”
Enter your PAN number, name, date of birth, and mobile number
You’ll receive a 6-digit OTP on your mobile
Enter the OTP on the screen and validate it
Once verified, the screen will display a message: “PAN is Active and details are as per PAN.”
Note: While this service does not require login for most users, external agencies must log in to access it.
What If You Don’t Have a PAN Yet?
No worries. The Income Tax Department allows Aadhaar holders to instantly generate a free e-PAN without submitting any physical documents or filling lengthy forms. All you need is your Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked to it. The process is completely online and typically takes just a few minutes.
With ITR filing season in full swing, checking your PAN status should be your first step. It’s quick, free, and ensures a hassle-free tax filing process. Whether you're a salaried employee, business owner, or freelancer, staying compliant starts with an active PAN.
Published 4 July 2025 at 11:23 IST