Filing ITR 2025? Make Sure Your PAN Is Active – Here’s How to Confirm Instantly

As the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for assessment year 2025–26 draws closer, the Income Tax Department has reminded taxpayers to ensure their Permanent Account Number (PAN) is active and accurate. Quoting an inactive or incorrect PAN can lead to return rejections, refund delays, and even penalties.



What is PAN and Why is it Important?

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric identifier issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals and entities for tax purposes. It comes in both physical (laminated card) and digital (e-PAN) formats. This unique ID helps track financial transactions, prevent tax evasion, and is required for various high-value financial activities.



You need a PAN to:

File income tax returns

Open a bank account or demat account

Buy or sell property

Invest in securities

Apply for loans or credit cards



According to the Income Tax Department, “It is mandatory to quote your PAN while filing your Income Tax Return.” If you do not have a PAN, you can instantly generate a free e-PAN using your Aadhaar number and a mobile number registered with Aadhaar.



How to Check PAN Status Instantly?

The Income Tax Department offers a pre-login “Verify Your PAN” service on its e-filing portal for individuals. Here’s how you can check your PAN status:

Visit the official portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Go to the Quick Links section

Click on “Verify PAN Status”

Enter your PAN number, name, date of birth, and mobile number

You’ll receive a 6-digit OTP on your mobile

Enter the OTP on the screen and validate it