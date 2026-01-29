Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey In Lok Sabha Today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

Further, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will table documents related to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

In addition, a statement reviewing the working of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, New Delhi, for the year 2024-25 will be presented before the House.

As per the agenda, the House will first take up Question Hour, with questions listed separately to be asked and answered by the concerned Ministers. This will be followed by the laying of papers on the Table by members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Sitharaman is scheduled to lay papers pertaining to the Ministry of Finance, while Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers related to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

A key item on the day's agenda is the formal laying of eight Bills that have been passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Sixth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and have subsequently received the President's assent. The Bills will be laid on the table by the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

The House will also witness the presentation of the 13th Report of the Business Advisory Committee. The report will be presented by Kiren Rijiju and Kodikunnil Suresh, as listed in the agenda.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha will take up Matters under Rule 377, a parliamentary provision that allows Members of Parliament to raise issues of urgent public importance.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced a day earlier.