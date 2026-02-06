Republic World
Updated 6 February 2026 at 19:59 IST

Financial Bids For 'Strategic Disinvestment Of IDBI Bank' Received: DIPAM

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Friday, February 6, informed that financial bids have been received for the "strategic disinvestment of the IDBI Bank".

Nitin Waghela
IDBI Bank I Strategic Disinvestment
IDBI Bank I Strategic Disinvestment | Image: X

These bids will be evaluated as per the prescribed procedure, it noted. 

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 6 February 2026 at 19:58 IST