Updated 6 February 2026 at 19:59 IST
Financial Bids For 'Strategic Disinvestment Of IDBI Bank' Received: DIPAM
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Friday, February 6, informed that financial bids have been received for the "strategic disinvestment of the IDBI Bank".
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
IDBI Bank I Strategic Disinvestment | Image: X
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Friday, February 6, informed that financial bids have been received for the "strategic disinvestment of the IDBI Bank".
These bids will be evaluated as per the prescribed procedure, it noted.
Advertisement
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 6 February 2026 at 19:58 IST