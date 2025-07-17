‘Finish the Rituals and Come Back’: Employee Denied WFH Days After Father’s Death, Sparks Outrage Over Toxic Work Culture

In a tragic Reddit thread called "Workplace Toxicity," an IT worker in a service-based company has exposed the psychological cost of attempting to mourn during the pressure to be back at the office. His father died last week. Following five days of leave and a week of work-from-home during the time his father was hospitalized and sadly passed away, the employee asked for an additional month of WFH to remain in his hometown and care for his mother as the rituals continued.

The reaction of his client manager amazed him: "Complete the rituals and please arrange to carry on," the manager responded brusquely—essentially refusing the extension and dismissing the employee's bereavement. The employee had also contacted his payroll company's manager, who first offered to assist but then delegated the problem back, explaining that the employee would have to sort it out with the client in person. Phone call requests were disallowed.

Now stuck between grief and mounting work demands, the worker posted on Reddit, "Is it normal for people to return to work just three days after their parent has passed away?" He worried about family members questioning his return to work so soon and the grueling travel routine he'd have to go through if compelled to make the round trips every weekend.

The post prompted an avalanche of sympathy and fury.



One Redditor wrote, “Very sorry for your loss. As the top comment said—don’t seek permission. Just inform them you’re taking the time off. Whatever happens will happen. Your family should be your priority.”



Another poster, Candid-Muffin4672, had a similar tale of rebellion: “This is not normal. Never put work or company over your parents. My dad had surgery last year—I told them I require 3 weeks off and 2 weeks WFH. I did not wait for permission. If my manager objected, I'd have resigned that day.”



Several commentators condemned companies that promoted work-life balance and mental health through PR pitches but displayed no compassion when actual-life tragedy occurred.