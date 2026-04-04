Fire Reported At Foreign Oil Companies' Storage Facilities In Iraq After Drone Strike
A fire broke out early on Saturday at storage facilities belonging to foreign oil companies west of Iraq's Basra after a drone strike.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
A fire broke out early on Saturday at storage facilities belonging to foreign oil companies west of Iraq's Basra after a drone strike, security sources told Reuters.
This attack was intended at damaging the energy infrastructure of international companies, fuelling concerns over the safety of critical oil installations in southern Iraq.
Advertisement
(This is a developing story)