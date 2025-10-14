First-Ever Google AI Hub In Visakhapatnam: Sundar Pichai Calls It A ‘Landmark Development'

In a transformative step for India’s digital future, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a monumental USD 15 billion investment over the next five years to establish a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to Pichai, this initiative is a "landmark development" . This project establishes Visakhapatnam as a worldwide hub for AI research and makes it Google's largest AI hub outside of the US.

The announcement, made during the ‘Bharat AI Shakti’ event hosted by Google in New Delhi, underscores India’s growing prominence in the global technology landscape, as reported by ANI.

Google’s Vision for AI Innovation in India

In a post on X, Pichai elaborated on the significance of the project, stating, “This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it, we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.”

The hub is poised to deliver cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, housing data locally to serve not only India but also other parts of Asia and beyond.

Visakhapatnam: A Global AI Hub in the Making

The Visakhapatnam AI hub is a cornerstone of Google’s commitment to India’s digital growth.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, emphasized its global impact during the New Delhi event, noting, “This gigawatt-scale AI hub will make Visakhapatnam a global hub for AI innovation.”

He highlighted that the facility will support a wide range of sectors, fostering sustainable and locally integrated data infrastructure, according to ANI.

Strong Government Support for Digital Transformation

The project has garnered strong support from both state and central government leaders. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who attended the event, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for attracting global tech giants to India.



“We brought Microsoft to Hyderabad earlier, and today, Google is coming to Visakhapatnam. With this, we can achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 using AI,” Naidu said, as reported by ANI.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw described the hub as a pivotal component of India’s AI Mission, emphasising its role in skill development and boosting the digital economy.

He also urged Google to explore opportunities in the Andaman Islands for undersea cable networks to enhance connectivity across Asia and Australia.

Collaborative Push for India’s Tech Leadership

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the collaboration as “a reflection of harmony between progressive policymaking and dynamic governance,” underscoring India’s readiness to lead in technological transformation.

Andhra Pradesh’s Minister of IT, Electronics, and Communications, Nara Lokesh, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This shows that the state and central government together can lead from the front. India is playing an important role in the global landscape.”

Economic and Sustainable Impact of AI City Vizag

The Visakhapatnam AI hub is expected to create up to 1.8 lakh new jobs, ranging from technology to construction, and will integrate clean energy solutions to ensure sustainability.