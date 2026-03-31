Five Essential Money Tasks to Complete Today Before the New Tax Year Begins on April 1

With the closure of the Financial Year 2024-25, Indian taxpayers are racing to complete a series of mandatory financial obligations. As the New Income-tax Act 2025 and updated SEBI regulations take full effect tomorrow, April 1, failure to act today could result in lost tax benefits, frozen bank accounts, and significant financial penalties.

1. Maximize Tax-Saving Investments

Today is the final opportunity to exhaust the ₹1.5 lakh limit under Section 80C. For those still operating under the old tax regime, investments in the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), and Life Insurance premiums must be processed before the bank closes. With the Default status of the New Tax Regime intensifying in FY26, ensuring these deductions are recorded today is vital for those looking to lower their final tax outgo.

2. Mandatory PAN-Aadhaar Linking

Despite multiple extensions, March 31 remains the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar. From tomorrow, unlinked PAN cards risk becoming inoperative, leading to higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on interest income and the inability to process pending tax refunds. Taxpayers are advised to verify their linking status on the e-filing portal immediately to avoid a ₹1,000 penalty and subsequent compliance hurdles.

3. High-Value Insurance & Capital Gains

Under the 2025 regulatory shifts, income from life insurance policies (other than ULIPs) where the aggregate premium exceeds ₹5 lakh is now taxable. If you intend to lock in a policy with tax-exempt maturity benefits, the first premium must be cleared today. Similarly, investors looking to "harvest" long-term capital gains (LTCG) up to the ₹1 lakh tax-free limit in the equity market must execute their sell orders before the market close to utilize this year's quota.

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4. Update KYC for Mutual Funds and Demat

SEBI’s Know Your Customer (KYC) norms come into full force on April 1. Investors who have not updated their mobile numbers, email addresses, or officially valid documents (OVD) risk having their SIPs and Demat accounts suspended. With the market currently navigating high volatility amid West Asia tensions, a frozen account could prevent investors from reacting to sudden price movements or from exiting underperforming IPOs.

5. File Updated Returns (ITR-U)

For those who missed the original filing deadlines for FY22 (Assessment Year 2022-23), today is the absolute final chance to file an Updated Return (ITR-U). This provision allows taxpayers to correct omissions or under-reported income by paying additional tax. From tomorrow, the window for AY 2022-23 closes forever, potentially inviting scrutiny from the Income Tax Department for undisclosed assets or income.

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