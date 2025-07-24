Five States Account For Nearly 68% of India’s Mutual Fund—This State's Top List

India’s mutual fund industry continues its upward momentum, clocking a 21.94% year-on-year growth in average assets under management (AAUM) as of June 2025, according to the latest data released by ICRA Analytics. On a monthly basis, the industry reported a 3.61% rise in AAUM, with all fund categories witnessing positive movement. Equity-oriented schemes remained the dominant force, contributing 54.76% to the total AAUM, far ahead of debt-oriented schemes (14.88%) and liquid funds (12.50%). Across most states and union territories, growth-oriented equity schemes were the primary drivers of AAUM. Maharashtra continued to lead the charts, contributing 40.61% to the industry’s total AAUM, followed by New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal. Together, these top five states accounted for 67.65% of the domestic mutual fund industry's AAUM, underscoring the concentration of investment activity in key economic hubs.

However, the sharpest surge in monthly AAUM growth came from Nagaland, which saw a 62.47% increase in June 2025. Lakshadweep and Ladakh followed, with monthly growth rates of 19.18% and 18.17% respectively. Nagaland also led the pack in annual growth, recording a remarkable 100.57% year-on-year increase. Dadra and Nagar Haveli was next, with a 56.52% rise.



Notably, equity-oriented schemes formed an overwhelming share of the portfolio in smaller regions, with Ladakh recording the highest proportion at 90.85%, followed by Lakshadweep at 84.07%.



On the flip side, Lakshadweep was the only region to register a year-on-year decline in AAUM, slipping 26.98% in June 2025. Meanwhile, Daman and Diu saw the slowest positive growth, with a modest 13.50% rise.



The data reflects growing investor confidence and increasing financial inclusion in emerging regions, even as urban centres remain the primary contributors to India’s mutual fund industry.