Flash Alert: Global LNG Supply Shock – Qatar Energy Assets Targeted

The geopolitical crisis has escalated to a Black Swan event for the energy sector. Following missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the global energy map has been structurally altered.

The Supply Core: Ras Laffan & Habshan

• Damage Assessment: Iranian ballistic missiles have caused extensive physical damage to the Pearl GTL plant and several LNG Trains at Ras Laffan.

• Volume at Risk: Ras Laffan accounts for ~20% of global LNG supply. While production was halted as a precaution on March 2, the new physical destruction ensures that a "restart" is now months, not weeks, away.

• Regional Contagion: The UAE’s Habshan gas facilities have also shut down due to falling debris from intercepted missiles, further tightening the Middle Eastern gas squeeze.

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Impact on India: The Fertiliser & City Gas Crunch

• Import Dependency: India traditionally sources nearly 40% of its LNG from Qatar.

• Sectoral Heat: Petronet LNG and GAIL are facing immediate Force Majeure risks.

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We expect a sharp spike in input costs for Fertiliser (Urea) and City Gas Distribution (CNG/PNG) companies.

• Valuation Impact: Margins for gas-dependent industries will be compressed.

We advise a Caution stance on high-gas consumers until alternative supply from the US/Australia is contracted.

Strategic & Retaliatory Outlook

• The US Red Line: Donald Trump has issued a Massive Response warning.

Any further strikes will likely trigger U.S. kinetic action against Iran's South Pars gas infrastructure—the backbone of Iran’s domestic economy.

• Diplomatic Rupture: Qatar’s expulsion of Iranian attaches marks a point of no return in regional cooperation, signaling a long-term "War Premium" on energy prices.

The Green Pivot: Reliance Advantage

• Energy Security: This crisis validates the Self-Reliance model of Reliance Industries (RIL). As global gas prices turn volatile and expensive, RIL’s move toward Captive Green Hydrogen (Solar-based) becomes the ultimate hedge.

• Relative Valuation: While O2C margins remain strong, the Security Premium on RIL’s New Energy vertical is set to rise as global markets look for Non-Geopolitical fuel sources.

Supply Side Logistics:

Impact analysis on supply of LNG due to today’s attack by Iran on Qatar

Several missile strikes have targeted Qatar's critical energy infrastructure.

Key Details (as Validated from authentic sources)

Target and Damage: QatarEnergy confirmed that Ras Laffan Industrial City—which houses the world's largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export facility—suffered extensive damage from Iranian ballistic missile strikes.

Fires and Safety: Multiple facilities, including the Pearl Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant and several LNG units, were set on fire. Emergency teams contained the blazes, and all personnel have been accounted for with no casualties reported.

Market Impact: Ras Laffan normally accounts for approximately 20% of global LNG supply. Production at the site had already been halted on March 2 as a precaution, but the new physical damage is expected to cause severe long-term delays in restarting exports.

Retaliatory Context: The attack occurred late on March 18, 2026, hours after reported Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field (which Iran shares with Qatar).

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had explicitly warned that energy assets in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were legitimate targets.

Diplomatic Fallout: In response to the strikes, Qatar has condemned the blatant aggression and expelled Iranian military and security attaches, declaring them persona non grata.

Summary of Recent Strikes

> March 18 | Pearl GTL Facility attacked | Extensive damage from missile strike.

> March 19 | Multiple LNG Trains | New strikes caused sizeable fires and further damage.

> March 19 | Habshan (UAE) | Gas facilities shut down due to falling debris from intercepted missiles.