Flexibility, quality, and sustainability to shape India’s workplace revolution in 2026: Colliers

India’s workplaces are set for a major transformation in 2026, led by flexibility, sustainability, and quality. | Image: Pexels

India’s workplace landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift driven by flexibility, quality, and sustainability, according to Colliers’ latest “2026 Asia Pacific Workplace Insights” report. Drawing responses from over 800 corporate occupiers across the region, the study highlights how technology, employee experience, and leadership engagement will define workplace priorities in the coming year.

The report reveals that nearly half of Asia Pacific organizations are actively investing in workplace quality and employee experience, with 48% already channeling significant funds or planning to do so soon. Hybrid work remains the dominant model for 47% of companies, though many continue to operate under attendance mandates and traditional office setups.

India stands out as a leader in inclusivity and sustainability among APAC peers. About 67% of Indian occupiers are partnering with landlords to achieve sustainability goals, while 44% already consider generational diversity in workspace design—the highest in the region. Nearly 80% of new Grade A office supply in India is expected to be green-certified, underscoring the sector’s ESG commitment.

“Indian occupiers are clearly shifting towards sustainability, with a strong flight-to-quality driving the next phase of workplace evolution,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

Flex spaces are emerging as a defining feature of India’s office ecosystem, now accounting for nearly one-fifth of Grade A demand. “Flex spaces are enabling agility, cost-efficiency and scalability—crucial for balancing hybrid work and return-to-office mandates,” said Vimal Nadar, Head of Research, Colliers India.

With technology adoption rising—20% of firms already leveraging AI tools for workplace optimization—Colliers projects India’s office market to remain robust through 2026, fueled by demand for sustainable, inclusive, and experience-driven workplaces.