Flipkart Plans Homecoming! Set to Shift Base to India Ahead of Much-Anticipated IPO

This shift would align the company's corporate structure with its main market and operational footprint.

E-commerce giant Flipkart is set to shift its legal base from Singapore back to India, a move that could pave the way for its much-anticipated listing on Indian stock exchanges.

The company’s board has approved the decision, and the process is expected to start soon. Flipkart, backed by Walmart, says relocating its parent company to India makes sense as it continues to grow in its biggest market. The move also reflects a larger trend—several Indian startups that once set up base abroad are now choosing to return home.

Flipkart said in a statement that this decision reflects its strong belief in India’s growth story. It also credited the government’s push for improving the ease of doing business as an important factor.

It may be recalled that Flipkart originally shifted its headquarters to Singapore in 2011, hoping to attract global investors more easily. Walmart acquired a majority stake in 2018 for $16 billion, marking one of the biggest deals in the global e-commerce space at the time.

However, as India’s economy and startup ecosystem evolve, many companies are seeing value in being based here. Startups like Razorpay, Zepto, and InMobi have already taken similar steps, encouraged by a friendlier business climate and growing investor interest in India-based IPOs.

Flipkart’s former unit, PhonePe, made a similar move in 2022. While the shift reportedly led to a significant tax payment, it helped strengthen the company’s Indian identity—a factor Flipkart is now likely hoping to replicate.

Experts say that moving its base back to India could make Flipkart’s IPO process smoother and help build trust among Indian investors and regulators. It also signals that the company wants to be seen as a homegrown player, not just operationally but structurally as well.