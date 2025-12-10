FOMC Meeting December 2025: When, Where And How To Catch Fed Chair Powell’s Rate Decision Live | Image: Reuters

Indian markets remained cautious on Wednesday morning as investors kept positions light ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due overnight. The outcome of the two-day FOMC meeting and Jerome Powell’s comments will be closely tracked because any shift in the Fed’s rate path can influence foreign inflows, the rupee and overall sentiment in Indian equities.

What Is the FOMC?

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is the main policy-making arm of the US Federal Reserve. It has twelve voting members and meets eight times a year to set the federal funds rate; the benchmark interest rate that affects borrowing costs across the world’s largest economy.

Its decisions also shape global liquidity, dollar strength and investment flows into emerging markets like India.

FOMC Meeting: Date, Time and Where to Watch Live

The December 2025 FOMC meeting began on Tuesday, 9 December and will end on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

The interest-rate decision will be released at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday.

In Indian Standard Time, the announcement will come at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, 11 December 2025 (one hour later than the usual schedule because the US is still observing Daylight Saving Time).

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold his press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET, which is 1:00 a.m. IST on Thursday. This is the key event where he explains the decision and gives clues about future policy moves.

Where to Watch

You can watch the Powell’s press conference and announcement live on:

The official Federal Reserve website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/default.htm

Federal Reserve’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve

Business news platforms like Investing.com or Bloomberg offer live coverage with commentary.

Recent Rate Cut

In its previous meeting in October 2025, the Fed lowered the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to the current range of 3.75%-4.00%. Markets widely expect another 25-basis-point cut tonight, which would bring the rate to 3.50%-3.75%.