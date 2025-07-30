FOMC Meeting July 2025: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Fed Chair Powell’s Rate Decision Live

Updated 30 July 2025 at 16:02 IST
The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision today, July 30, 2025, at the conclusion of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This decision will be closely watched by global markets, investors, and economists alike.
Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)
11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)
6:00 PM Universal Time Coordinated (UTC)
At this time, the Fed will release its policy statement, outlining whether interest rates will be raised, cut, or kept steady.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak shortly after the decision, at 2:30 PM ET (12:00 AM IST on July 31). It is widely believed that his remarks will provide context behind the committee’s decision and offer clues about future monetary policy.
You can watch the Fed’s press conference live at:
Federal Reserve’s official website: federalreserve.gov
Financial news channels: CNBC, Bloomberg, and Reuters would be livestreaming the proceedings
Online platforms: Investing.com, Barron’s, and other financial news sites often provide live streaming and real-time commentary.
While many analysts predict that Fed to hold interest rates steady in the range of 4.25% to 4.50%. According to CME FedWatch data, there is over a 95% probability of no rate change. The focus now shifts to Powell’s tone and his hints about a possible rate cut later this year—possibly as early as September.
Beyond the rate decision, investors will be listening closely for:
Powell’s views on inflation and whether it’s cooling fast enough.
The impact of global trade dynamics.
The Fed’s announcement comes ahead of a packed economic calendar:
Q2 GDP report (July 30, 8:30 AM ET)
June PCE inflation (July 31, 8:30 AM ET)
July Jobs Report (August 1, 8:30 AM ET)
Published 30 July 2025 at 16:02 IST