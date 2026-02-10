Food Delivery Stocks: Zomato, Swiggy Shares Jump Over 6% On Heavy Volumes

Swiggy, Eternal Share Price Today: The shares of online food delivery entities, Swiggy and Eternal, surged over 6% per cent on BSE Sensex in Tueday's intra-day trade, extending their previous trading session gains, amid heavy volumes.

After Deepinder Goyal's resignation as Director, MD & CEO of Eternal Ltd, the shares of Zomato's parent firm rose 8% in the last two trading sessions. On Tuesday's trading session Eternal rose 6.80% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 308.50 apeice.

The average recorded trading volumes on this counter surged 1.5 times, with a combined 64.77 million equity shares changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 368.4 on October 16 last year. Eternal is a market leader in food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC), two large and high-growth consumer services in India. It has also rapidly expanded its business via a combination of organic growth and well-aligned inorganic opportunities.

Meanwhile, Swiggy surged 5% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 351.15 apiece.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of this Bengaluru-headquartered food ordering company rose 10%. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with a combined 19.35 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had touched a 52-week high of Rs 473 on September 19, 2025.

Brokerages' View On Eternal, Swiggy Stocks

As per a Motilal Oswal brokerage note, Swiggy is rated Buy, trading at Rs 334.80 with a target price of Rs 440, translating into an upside of about 31.4%