Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025: Where Are India’s Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani?

Forbes' latest World's Billionaires List for 2025 showcases a remarkable increase in both the number of billionaires and their collective wealth. The list now features 3,028 billionaires globally, marking a notable rise of 247 individuals compared to the previous year. Collectively, these entrepreneurs have amassed a staggering $16.1 trillion, reflecting a $2 trillion increase in total wealth.



US Dominates Top Spots, India Rises in Billionaire Count

The United States leads the global rankings with 902 billionaires, securing eight spots in the top 10. China follows closely with 516 billionaires, including those from Hong Kong, while India maintains its position with 205 billionaires, underscoring its growing prominence in global wealth distribution.



Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: India's Top Billionaires

Mukesh Ambani, despite a decline in ranking from ninth to 18th place, retains his status as India's wealthiest individual with a net worth of $92.5 billion. Known for his leadership in the conglomerate Reliance Industries, Ambani continues to shape India's corporate landscape with diverse ventures spanning telecommunications, retail, and energy sectors.



Gautam Adani emerges as the second-richest Indian on the list, with a substantial net worth of $56.3 billion and ranked at 28. His meteoric rise in wealth, driven by interests in ports, logistics, and renewable energy, underscores Adani's pivotal role in India's infrastructure development and global business arenas.



Top 10 Richest Indians in 2025

Mukesh Ambani - $92.5 billion

Gautam Adani - $56.3 billion

Savitri Jindal & family - $35.5 billion

Shiv Nadar - $34.5 billion

Dilip Shanghvi - $24.9 billion

Cyrus Poonawalla - $23.1 billion

Kumar Birla - $20.9 billion

Lakshmi Mittal - $19.2 billion

Radhakishan Damani - $15.4 billion

Kushal Pal Singh - $14.5 billion