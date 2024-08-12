Published 18:41 IST, August 12th 2024
Former finmin official writes to FM seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
Hindenburg had on Saturday alleged that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Former finmin official writes to FM seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:41 IST, August 12th 2024