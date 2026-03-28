Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania Dies

Mumbai: Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 87. His son Gautam Singhania, who is the present Managing Director (MD) and Chairman of the group, announced the demise of his father on social media platform X.

A funeral assembly in his memory will be held at 1.30 pm at Haveli, L. D. Ruparel Marg on Sunday, followed by cremation at Chandanwadi at 3.00 pm.

Who Was Vijaypat Singhania?

Industrialist Vijaypat Singhania served as the Chairman of Raymond Group from 1980 to 2015. Born on 4 October 1938, he helped build the textile company and turned it into a household name.

He held a honorary PhD from the London Institute of Technology & Research and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

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