Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel Named Executive Director At IMF

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor and noted economist Dr Urjit Patel has been appointed as India’s Executive Director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a period of three years.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Thursday, Patel’s appointment will be effective from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The order, signed by Manisha Saxena, Secretary of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet & Establishment Officer, stated:

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Urjit Patel, Economist and Former RBI Governor, to the post of Executive Director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund, for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Who is Urjit Patel?

Dr Urjit Patel is no stranger to the IMF. He worked with the global institution for five years, first in Washington D.C., before moving to India in 1992 as the IMF’s Deputy Resident Representative in New Delhi.

At the RBI, Patel served as Deputy Governor before taking over as the 24th Governor in 2016. During his tenure, he handled key areas including monetary policy, economic policy research, statistics and information management, deposit insurance, communication and Right to Information.

Contributions in Policy and Industry

Known as one of the main architects of India’s inflation-targeting framework, Patel also worked as a Consultant to the Ministry of Finance (1998–2001). Beyond government service, he has held senior roles with Reliance Industries, IDFC Ltd, MCX Ltd and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.

Academic Background

Patel’s strong academic foundation complements his policy expertise. He holds a PhD in Economics from Yale University, an MPhil from Oxford University, and a BSc from the University of London.

Strengthening India’s Voice on Global Stage