Fragnance Maker Sacheerome's SME IPO Next Week: Know Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More

Fragrance maker Sacheerome is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, June 9 and close on Wednesday, June 1. This week is all about SME IPO's. Lets' take a look at why all are eyes on Sacheerome's public issue

Sacheerome provides its fragrances to varying vertcials such as hair care, fine fragrances, personal care, deodorants, cosmetics, air care, candles, incense sticks, baby care, and home care.

The company also offers natural identical, natural, and synthetic flavours in both liquid and powder forms for use in beverages, baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, oral care, seasonings, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. In the bbusiness-to-business vertical, Sacheerome caters to top FMCG companies both in India and around the globe.

Sacheerome IPO 2025

This Rs 61.62 crore public issue is a fresh offer, with over 60 lakh new shares being floated. The shares of Sacheerome is likely to list on June 16 on the NSE SME platform.

The company with a price band of Rs 96 to Rs 102 per share. GYR Capital Advisors is leading the issue and Link Intime handling registry duties. The market-making role is being handled by Giriraj Stock Broking.

Ahead of the opening of the issue, in the grey market, the issue is trading at a premium of Rs 30. This puts its estimated listing price at around Rs 132, marking a potential 29 per cent upside from the upper end of the price band.

Sacheerome Limited has showcased consistent growth in its financials in the past three financial years. For FY25, the company reported a revenue of Rs 107.53 crore, growing from Rs 70.49 crore in FY23. The revenues have also been accompanied by increasing net profits, increasing from Rs 5.94 crores in FY23 to Rs 15.98 crores in FY25.