France Cracks Down on Apple’s App Policies with $162M Fine

France’s antitrust regulator has fined Apple $162 million for unfairly restricting competition in the distribution of mobile apps on iOS and iPadOS between April 2021 and July 2023. The French Competition Authority (FCA) found that Apple misused its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework to gain an unfair advantage.

Apple’s ATT: Privacy or Barrier?

The ATT framework requires users to explicitly allow third-party apps to track their data through a pop-up window. Apple claims this system enhances user privacy and has received global support.



"That prompt is consistent for all developers, including Apple, and we have received strong support for this feature from consumers, privacy advocates, and data protection authorities around the world," Apple stated.

However, the FCA ruled that while protecting personal data is important, Apple’s approach was neither necessary nor fair. The watchdog argued that Apple made it harder for users of third-party apps to navigate iOS, discouraging competition.

What Small Developers Face

The FCA highlighted that smaller app developers suffered the most from Apple’s policies. By limiting access to user data, Apple weakened competition in mobile advertising. Small developers, who rely on data collection to generate revenue, were left with fewer resources, while Apple’s own services remained unaffected.

What Apple Responds

Apple denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing its commitment to user privacy.

"While we are disappointed with today’s decision, the FCA has not required any specific changes to ATT," the company said.



Despite the fine, Apple has not been ordered to modify its ATT system, but the ruling signals growing regulatory scrutiny over its market dominance.